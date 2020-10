Kwara United Football Club have signed Brazilian Winger, Ribeiro Alves Lucas, ahead of the new season.

The star who last played for Seahorses LA, was unveiled on Monday at the Kwara Stadium Complex.

Alves is the second high-profile signing to join the Afonja Warriors, following the arrival of former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dele Ayenugba, from Israeli side, Hapoel Afula.