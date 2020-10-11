‘Know Your Rights And Fight For It’ – Wizkid Tells Nigerian Youths

Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has addressed Nigerian youths regarding their rights. This is in reaction to the recent dissolution of SARS.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that the police unit has been dissolved following mass protests. The IGP, Mohammed Adamu, announced the dissolution via a live broadcast.

The multiple award-winning artist thus took to his Twitter page to celebrate the achievement as well as offer advice to the youths.

“Now my people .. you see what our voices did…this is the beginning of a new Nigeria! Nigerian youths!! Know your rights and fight for it! You deserve it. We all deserve it!!“, he wrote.

See his tweets below: