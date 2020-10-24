Kim Kardashian Appreciates Her Sisters For Throwing Her A Surprise 40th Birthday Party

American entrepreneur and reality TV star, Kim Kardashian, has appreciated her sisters and her mother for organizing a surprise birthday party for her as she turns 40 in 2020.

The fashion entrepreneur took to her Twitter page to appreciate Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian as she shared photos from her birthday night.

In her words:

“All I can say is WOW! My mom and my sisters threw me the most epic surprise party that was so special in my heart. We showed it on E as a special so you guys got to see the behind the scenes of how it really went down.”

See her tweet below: