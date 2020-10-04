Kiddwaya’s Mum Receives Gift From Erica’s Fans, ‘Elites’ (Video)

Susan Waya, mother of ex-BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya, has shared a video of appreciation to Erica’s fans known as The Elites.

In the video, Susan Waya admits that the gifts have cheered her up. She found the bouquet of flowers on her bed. This was after she surprised Erica during her meet and greet session with the Elites in Abuja. She says:

“Thank you Elites. I just got in and I saw these beautiful flowers. Thank you so much. Thank you. You cheered me up. God bless you all.”

Information Nigeria recalls Susan’s Waya speech in Abuja. The mother of the reality TV star said that she sees herself in Erica, adding that she is in full support of the relationship between her son, Kiddwaya and Erica.

Watch the video below: