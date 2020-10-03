Kiddwaya’s Mom Surprises Erica at Abuja Meet-and-Greet: Watch

Kiddwaya’s mom, Susan Waya, showed up for Erica Nlewedim at her Abuja Meet-and-Greet, where she declared her support and love for the actress.

Recall that Erica and Kiddwaya started off their relationship in the Big Brother Naija house, and they have remained with each other ever since. They have a dedicated fan base, the #Kiddrica, who wishes to see them get married in the future.

And so, it was a major surprise to many people when Susan Waya showed up for Erica to declare her support for the actress and also to announce that she is a member of the #Kiddrica fan base.

Watch the video below: