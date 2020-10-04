Kiddwaya To Speak On Mental Health At Symposium

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Kiddwaya, will be present at a Mental Health Symposium during Mental Health Advocacy Week, which starts on October 5 to October 10.

The organizers of the symposium took to Twitter to reveal that Kiddwaya will be speaking about mental health at their event.

The original tweet from their account reads:

“Popularly called the President of #WayaDemGeng @therealkiddwaya he developed a huge fan base with his high spirited personality. Make it a date with Kidd Waya at the Novo Mental Health Symposium.”

Acknowledging their tweet, Kiddwaya responded thus:

“This is such an important topic. I will always continue to do my best to help people in whatever capacity I can. Please register and tune in. Together we can make a difference”

See the Twitter exchange below: