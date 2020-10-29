Kiddwaya To Launch Second Episode Of ‘Life After Big Brother House’ YouTube Series

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Kiddwaya, has started a YouTube series titled ‘Life After the Big Brother House’.

The reality TV star started the series to keep his fans acquainted with his schedule and events after his newfound fame.

The first episode was released in the first week of October. The second episode will be launched soon according to the 27-year-old Benue native.

Taking to his Twitter page, he writes:

“Bruh. Episode 2 is going to be MAD Coming soooon!!! Incase you haven’t seen episode 1. Here’s the link youtu.be/kuB4HhtLyRg”

Information Nigeria recalls the BBNaija star had a clash with his alleged cousin on the microblogging site.

See his post below: