Kiddwaya To Launch Second Episode Of ‘Life After Big Brother House’ YouTube Series

Published

7 mins ago

on

I don’t give people information about me: Kiddwaya
#EndSARS: Kiddwaya Appreciates Celebrities, Says They Are Heroes

Kiddwaya

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Kiddwaya, has started a YouTube series titled ‘Life After the Big Brother House’.

The reality TV star started the series to keep his fans acquainted with his schedule and events after his newfound fame.

The first episode was released in the first week of October. The second episode will be launched soon according to the 27-year-old Benue native.

Taking to his Twitter page, he writes:

“Bruh. Episode 2 is going to be MAD Coming soooon!!! Incase you haven’t seen episode 1. Here’s the link youtu.be/kuB4HhtLyRg”

Information Nigeria recalls the BBNaija star had a clash with his alleged cousin on the microblogging site.

See his post below:

The reality TV star’s post

Emma Nyra Reacts To Report Of Murdered Ikoyi Prison Inmates; Says No Life Is More Valuable Than Another

Published

9 seconds ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

Emma Nyra

Singer, Emma Nyra

Nigerian singer, Emma Nyra, is unhappy with the report of Ikoyi Prison inmates who were murdered during the attempted jailbreak.

Popular journalist, Fisayo Soyombo, had taken to his Twitter page to announce the incident.

Just confirming that many inmates were killed in last week’s attempted jailbreak at Ikoyi Prison, even though it escaped the notice of mainstream media. If you have loved ones at Ikoyi Prison, you’d do well to physically check on them to confirm if they’re dead or alive“, Soyombo tweeted.

Read AlsoBBNaija: ‘It’s Okay To Love Your Fave But Stop The Obsession’ – Emma Nyra

Emma Nyra reacted thus:

“Chai it shall be well. No ones life is more valuable than another. May they be accounted for especially by their family members. Soooooo Heartbreaking”

See her tweet below:

The singer’s tweet

‘Be Happy; It Drives People Crazy’, BBNaija’s Vee Says As She Shares New Photos

Published

38 mins ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

'Be Happy; It Drives People Crazy', BBNaija's Vee Says As She Shares New Photos

Vee

Reality TV star, Victoria Adeyele, better known as Vee, has shared new photos of herself on her social media pages. The former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate took to her Twitter page on Thursday to share a couple of photos.

Her caption reads:

“Be happy; it drives people crazy”

Information Nigeria recalls Vee and her love interest in the Big Brother house, Neo Akpofure, recently showered each other with romantic words.

Read Also“I Don’t Think You’d Ever Lose Me, My Feelings For You Won’t Change” – Neo Promises Vee (Video)

In the video, Vee said to Neo:

“I don’t know how you do it. I don’t know you cope with me because I can be such a handful but I’m crazy about you, and I will always have your back.”

See her post below:

The reality TV star’s post

 

 

Singer Wizkid Announces Album Release Date; Shares Tracklist

Published

44 mins ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

LekkiMassacre: “You Are A Failure” – Wizkid Tells Buhari, Osinbajo, IGP To Resign

Wizkid

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid has finally set an official release date for his long-awaited album, ‘Made In Lagos.’

The singer broke the news to his fans on his social media accounts on Thursday.

This comes hours after fans of the singer took to Twitter to express their disappointment after the singer failed to release the long-awaited album on Wednesday despite dropping hints.

Wizkid, who moved the released date of his debut effort a couple of times, is finally releasing it and his fans can’t wait.

The singer noted that the album which consists of 15 different songs will be dropped on the 29th of October at exactly 11:11 pm WAT.

It didn’t there as the ‘Smile’ crooner shared his tracklist.

Read Also: Twitter Users React As Wizkid Delays His ‘Made In Lagos Album’ Release

See his post below:

The singer’s post

The singer’s post

The tracklist of the album

The tracklist of the album

 


Trending