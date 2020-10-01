Kiddwaya receives immense love from fans (video)

Fans of Big Brother Naija: Lockdown housemate, Kiddwaya showed much love for him earlier today as they came out en-masse to have a glimpse of him.

The billionaire heir was in a car when he passed by the large crowd who were chanting for him — the fans had different musical instruments with which they performed and lauded Kidd.

Some of the fans also tried to reach too close to the car but were stopped by security operatives on foot who were guarding Kiddwaya’s car.

The reality star thanked his fans for the love and later shared a video on Instagram, writing, “Thank you guys. I love you all.”

Watch the video below: