Kiddwaya Presented With Painting Of Erica During His Homecoming In Benue

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya was presented with a painting of Erica during his homecoming party in Benue state.
Since the Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown‘ edition season 5 reality TV show came to an end, some of the former housemates have been on-the-go.
Information Nigeria recalls Kiddwaya had received a hero’s welcome when he traveled in penultimate week to Abuja where he partly resides.
The reality TV star paid a visit to his hometown on Friday in the company of his co-star and friend, Tochi.
The billionaire son couldn’t help but smile after his fans gifted him a portrait of his love interest in the house, Erica.
It’s safe to say that the budding relationship between the ex-BBNaija housemates has won the hearts of some people who intend to see them get married in the future.
