Kiddwaya and I are good friends but my career is the most important thing – Erica

Disqualified Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Erica Nlewedim has stated that she is just a friend with Kiddwaya, stating that her career is what is more important to her at the moment.

She made this known in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, when quizzed about what exactly she and Kidd are doing.

Erica stated that things are good with them right now.

Though she was however hesitant to give details as to what exactly they have going on, claiming they are just ‘very good friends.’

But according to Erica, the most important thing to her right now is her career and that is where her focus is.

Watch her speak below;

Kidd and I are good friends but my career is the most important thing – Erica tells Chude.#bbnaija #Kiddrica pic.twitter.com/nmaQvFqsL6 — Lailasnews.com (@Lailasnews_com) October 5, 2020

In the same interview, Erica was asked if she felt cheated after her disqualification from the show since she also had chances of winning the 85 million naira.

Erica in her response, said she doesn’t feel cheated, adding that she has made more than the 85 million Naira grand prize.

“I have already made more money than the price given to the winner of the show. It wasn’t just about the money, for me it was all about winning the show.

“But I don’t feel cheated because I know that my actions got me disqualified so I don’t think anyone cheated me,” she said.