Kevin Hart And Wife Welcome Their Second Child (Photo)

American comedian, Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko Hart have welcomed their second child together, a baby girl.

Eniko announced the exciting news via Instagram on Wednesday.

Although, the model has not yet shared a picture of her new born child, she revealed her name is Kaori Mai Hart.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, she wrote;

“A little bit of heaven sent down to earth. welcome to the world baby girl. we couldn’t love you more. Kaori Mai Hart. 9.29.20.”

This is the comedian’s fourth child as he already has a 2-year-old son with his wife and he also shares two children with his ex-wife, Torrei Hart.

See her post below: