Kelly Rowland Announces She Is Expecting Her Second Child (Photos)

American singer, Kelly Rowland has announced that she is pregnant and she is expecting her second child with her husband, Tim Weatherspoon.

The singer broke the exciting news via her Instagram page on Wednesday with photos of her baby bump.

Rowland graced the cover of the November issue of Women’s Health magazine where she also had exclusive interview.

The singer, who has a 5-year-old son, said;

“We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens.”

The 39-year-old, who is set to welcome her little platter of feet this year, said that she didn’t want to share the news of her pregnancy at a time when the world is dealing with a pandemic.

In her words;

“But you still want to remind people that life is important,” she says. “And being able to have a child… I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me”, she added.

See photos below: