Kate Henshaw expresses shock after a lovestruck fan proposed marriage to her on Twitter

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw on Wednesday got the surprise on her life today after a smitten fan proposed to her via direct message (DM) on Twitter.

The 49-year-old shared a screenshot of the message from the unnamed fan who said he was saving to pay her dowry.

Reacting, she shared the screenshot, expressing surprise.

In her own words:

“How does one respond to this kind of message in the DM, in the wee hours of the morning??” she asked.

An avid Twitter user, Kate regularly interacts with her followers with whom she shares details of her exercise and other routines.

She has acted in more than 200 Nollywood movies including Touch My Heart, The Harlot, Dangerous Silence and Canal Desire.