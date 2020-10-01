Kanye West, Rihanna, Kylie Jenner On List Of The Highest Earning Global Celebrities

A recent research by content agency, Digitaloft, has provided a ranking of the highest earning global celebrities in 2020, with Dr Dre placing at number one.

This list puts into consideration several factors including various news articles from Forbes and Bloomberg.

The top twelve celebrities includes American rapper, political aspirant and billionaire Kanye West, beauty entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, fashion entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West, Grammy award winner and fashion entrepreneur, Rihanna.

Kanye West places second, Rihanna takes the third and fourth position, Kylie Jenner eighth, Jay Z tenth, and Kim Kardashian is at number twelve.

Dr Dre’s earnings is $1,500,000,000. Kanye West earnings is $1,300,000,000. Rihanna earns $570,000,000 for Fenty Beauty and $387,600,000 for Fenty (Fashion House).

See the full list below: