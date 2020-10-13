Kanye West Reacts To #EndSars Protests In Nigeria

American rapper and United States presidential candidate, Kanye West has lent his voice to the on-going #EndSars protests in Nigeria.

West took to his Twitter page on Monday to call for an end to police brutality.

The 43-year-old rapper also urged the Nigerian government to listen to the cries of its people and take action.

In his words;

“I stand with my Nigerian brothers and sisters to end police brutality, the government must answer to the peoples’ cries #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria,” he tweeted.

Information Nigeria recalls American singer, Trey Songz called out the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari over his reaction to the #EndSARS campaign.

The singer told Buhari that “The people saying you full of shit fam”.

