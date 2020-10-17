Kaduna Inaugurates Judicial Panel To Probe Police Brutality

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has constituted a panel of inquiry to probe acts of police brutality in the state.

This was announced by Muyiwa Adekeye, special adviser to the governor on media on Friday night.

He stated that the move follows the directive of the national economic council (NEC) on the establishment of panels to investigate complaints of police brutality or extrajudicial killings.

He also announced that the panel is chaired by David Wyom, a judge.

Also Read: #EndSARS: Presidential Panel Recommends Dismissal Of 37 SARS Operatives

“The Kaduna state government has constituted a judicial panel of inquiry into acts of police brutality in the state,” the statement read.

“This follows the resolution of the national economic council committing state governors to this and other steps to ensure accountability in the operations of police units in their states.

“Further to the resolution of the meeting of the National Economic Council held on Thursday, 15th October 2020, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has approved the constitution of a judicial commission of inquiry into acts of police brutality in Kaduna state.

“Other members of the judicial panel include Lawal Tanko; Rebecca Sako-John, representing civil society; Mustapha Jumare, representing civil society, Yakubu Ibrahim, representative of students, Nathaniel Bagudu, representative of youths; Inna Binta Audu, representing National Human Rights Commission, and Hajara Abubakar, representing the attorney-general of Kaduna.”