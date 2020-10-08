Ka3na’s daughter, Lila currently sick & has been admitted in the hospital

BBNaija 2020 Lockdown star and first evicted housemate, Ka3na Jones, recently took to her social media page to inform fans about her daughter’s ill health.

The reality show star who looked a bit worried shared a video on her page where she explained that she was rushing her daughter, Lila, to the hospital.

Ka3na disclosed that she was unable to sleep throughout the night because her daughter was not in the best condition.

See the video below:

The reality show star also opened up that her daughter was admitted at the hospital. She called on fans to pray for her recovery.