Policemen Allegedly Shoot An Unidentified Man Around Third Mainland Bridge

Nigerian social justice advocate, Harrison Gwamnishu said he just submitted his resignation letter to the Delta State Government.

The advocate a.ka as The Director-General Behind Bars who was appointed to be part of the panel of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality.

He tendered his resignation following the massacre of the lives of innocent protest at Lekki-Toll Gate area in Lagos.

Also, he refunded the allowance paid to him by the government.

Read his tweet below;