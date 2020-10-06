JUST IN: ECOWAS Lifts Sanctions On Mali

Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has lifted the sanction imposed on Mali following the removal of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Recall that the 15-nation-member of ECOWAS slapped sanctions on Mali after the August 18 military coup, which toppled President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

ECOWAS, in a statement, said: “Heads of state and government have decided to lift sanctions” in order to “support” the handover to civilian rule.

“It noted the publication of a transition roadmap and the status alloted to the military leader in the interim government.”