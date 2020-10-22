‘Waste of 12 minutes’- Nigerians react to Buhari’s national broadcast

Media users have reacted after President Muhammadu Buhari addressed the nation.

The address took place at 7pm on Thursday, October 22. Two days after End SARS protesters were shot at the Lekki toll gate. The shootings degenerated into chaos.

While speaking to Nigerians today, the president stated that Nigerians “misconstrued” the “promptness” with which the government acted on the End SARS demands “as a sign of weakness”

He added that “human lives have been lost” and properties have been destroyed “in the name of the End SARS protests.”

He then listed the “measures and initiatives” the government has put in place for “youths, women and the most vulnerable groups in our society.”

He then called on youths “to discontinue the street protests.”

After Buhari’s speech, Nigerians took to Twitter to express despair and disappointment. Some pointed out that he didn’t address the Lekki shooting and the lives lost. Most said they have no more hope in Nigeria and expressed eagerness to leave the county.

Below are some reactions: