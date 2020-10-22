Connect with us

‘Waste of 12 minutes’- Nigerians react to Buhari’s national broadcast

Published

15 hours ago

on

National Broadcast: PDP Slams Buhari Over 'Disappointing, Empty' Speech – PDP

Media users have reacted after President Muhammadu Buhari addressed the nation.

The address took place at 7pm on Thursday, October 22. Two days after End SARS protesters were shot at the Lekki toll gate. The shootings degenerated into chaos.

While speaking to Nigerians today, the president stated that Nigerians “misconstrued” the “promptness” with which the government acted on the End SARS demands “as a sign of weakness”

He added that “human lives have been lost” and properties have been destroyed “in the name of the End SARS protests.”

He then listed the “measures and initiatives” the government has put in place for “youths, women and the most vulnerable groups in our society.”

He then called on youths “to discontinue the street protests.”

After Buhari’s speech, Nigerians took to Twitter to express despair and disappointment. Some pointed out that he didn’t address the Lekki shooting and the lives lost. Most said they have no more hope in Nigeria and expressed eagerness to leave the county.

Below are some reactions:

I’m So Hurt For Our Generation -Davido Laments Over Buhari’s National Broadcast

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 23, 2020

By

I’m So Hurt For Our Generation -Davido Laments Over Buhari’s National Broadcast

Nigerian singer, Adeleke David, popularly known as Davido has lamented bitterly that he is ”so hurt for our generation”.

It would be recalled that the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari was ‘dragged’ by Nigerians yesterday after addressing the nation for not pointing out the necessary the issues, which includes the Lekki Toll-gate massacre but rather speaking on irrelevant issues.

Taking to his Twitter handle to react, Davido wrote;

“I’m so hurt for our generation”

Tonto Dikeh vows to sue blogger who claimed she’s linked with PRO-SARS protesters

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 23, 2020

By

Tonto Dikeh vows to sue blogger who claimed she’s linked with PRO-SARS protesters

Controversial Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has vowed to sue a blogger who alleged that she is linked with PRO-SARS protesters.

The mother-of-one debunked the report and vowed to go to any length to make sure the blogger pays for defaming her.

Tonto wrote;

“DISCLAIMER DISCLAIMER DISCLAIMER. WHAT REALLY IS THIS NONSENSE? THIS IS INSENSITIVE, MALICIOUS AND WRONG! Globalexcellence I will be suing you for this, I will go to any length with you on this…

Nobody I repeat nobody shld attach me to this rubbish, I AM NIGERIAN FIRST BEFORE ANY OTHER THING… @globalexcellence_magazine you will be hearing from my legal team!!

I STILL STAND FOR ENDSARS AND WILL ALWAYS STAND FOR EQUALITY IN NIGERIA… You bloggers contribute in killing this country more than anyone else with your fake news..”

Abroad Is Overrated, Nigeria Is The Best -Man Reveals (Video)

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 23, 2020

By

An unidentified Nigerian young man has taken to social media lament that abroad is overrated.

This is coming few hours after many Nigerians cried out on Twitter that they want to jet out of the country after President Muhammadu Buhari’s supposedly incoherent National speech on Thursday, 22 October, 2020. Nigerians slammed Buhari for not speaking on relevant issues like the Lekki toll-gate massacre, hence, their need to exit the country for a better future.

Sharing a video on Twitter, the Nigerian man reacts, saying;

”To be honest guys, the cold in abroad is too much. Abroad is overrated You would not see Egusi to eat, you will not see Amala to eat, cold would be bashing you anyhow. Honestly, No place like home, Nigeria is the best”

Watch the video below;

