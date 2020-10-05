Journalist Sandra Ezekwesili shades Paul Okoye for making a shirtless video while campaigning for #ENDSARS

Nigerian Broadcast Journalist, and Media Personality, Sandra Ezekwesili is seemingly not happy with the way Singer Paul Okoye made a video to lend his voice to the #EndSARS campaign and she took too her twitter page to shade him.

Paul Okoye had earlier shared a shirtless video where he spoke about police brutality and also called for an end to the infamous Police unit, SARS.

Sandra then said the fact he could go shirtless to pass a message is an indication of male privilege.

Her tweet read ;

Male privilege is making a viral shirtless video and having everyone pay attention only to your message.