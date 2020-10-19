“Join The protest If You Are Not Happy With Your Welfare” – 2face Advises Police, Other Security Agencies

Nigerian reality TV star, Tacha has reacted to reports on the prison break which occurred at a correctional center in Benin city, Edo state on Monday.

It was learnt that some hoodlums, who hijacked the peaceful ENDSARS protest in the state, broke into Oko prison through a perimeter fence and set a number of inmates free.

Reacting to this, Tacha accused the authorities of masterminding the act to sabotage the peaceful protest.

The reality TV star tweeted;

“what’s happening in Benin is what these Leaders want!!!

They want the Ruckus so that we loose FOCUS

NIGERIAN YOUTHS DO NOT FALL FOR THESE ANTICS! StayFOCCUSED

Benin please be safe

#EndSARS

Risking the Lives of innocent citizens in Benin just to proof a stupid point is highly alarming and Disappointing!! I am disappointed in this Government!!! #EndSARS

Those INMATES in Benin were ILLEGALLY released by authorities!! Just to SABOTAGE THE PEACEFUL PROTEST! we are not fools!!”



See her tweets below: