US President Donald Trump has revealed the only person in the world that’s by far more famous than him. He said this on Thursday while speaking to loyalists in North Carolina.

“Someone said to me the other day, ‘You’re the most famous person in the world by far.’ I said, ‘no I’m not.’ … They said, ‘Who’s more famous?.

“I’m not taking any chances,” he told them. “Hey, I’m not having any arguments. Jesus Christ. … Let me look up, and I’ll say, it’s not even close,” he said.