‘I’ve Had A Personal Experience With SARS’ – BBNaija’s Nengi (Video)

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Nengi, has revealed that she has had a personal experience with SARS (Special Anti Robbery Squad).

She revealed this during a recent Instagram Live session. Recounting her experience, she said she was quite scared of the indiscriminate shootings from the police agency and almost had an accident in the process because she was driving.

In her words:

“I’ve had a personal experience with SARS. I was driving in Port Harcourt and a SARS official just came into the middle of the road and he started to shoot. I was driving on full speed.

I was on an express road. So what if I wasn’t smart enough to match the brake or something had happened. Or maybe just hearing that gunshot freaked me out and I lost control of the steering.”

Watch the video below: