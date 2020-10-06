“It’s useless to have six packs at 40” – Actress Mary Njoku tells her husband, Jason

By
Information Nigeria
-

Nigerian actress, Mary Njoku has declared love for her hubby, Jason Njoku regardless of his physique.

The actress even made it clear that it is useless for a man to have six packs at age 40, hence, she isn’t expecting too much from him.

Jason tweeted the entire details on his Twitter page. See his tweet below;

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here