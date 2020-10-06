“It’s useless to have six packs at 40” – Actress Mary Njoku tells her husband, Jason

Nigerian actress, Mary Njoku has declared love for her hubby, Jason Njoku regardless of his physique.
The actress even made it clear that it is useless for a man to have six packs at age 40, hence, she isn’t expecting too much from him.
Jason tweeted the entire details on his Twitter page. See his tweet below;
I just told @MrsMaryNjoku that I’ve started lifting weights and plan to have a six pack by my 40th birthday (in ~100days). She just told me it’s useless. Who will I be opening my shirt for to see six pack. That I should stay focused. 🤣😂🥶
— JasonNjoku (@JasonNjoku) October 5, 2020