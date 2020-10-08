‘It’s Sad I’m Not In Nigeria To Join The Protest’ – Olamide

Nigerian rapper, Olamide, has appreciated his colleagues for going on a peaceful protest against SARS brutality.

He, however, acknowledged his absence and wished that he was also there to show his support.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday afternoon, he writes:

“Tiwa Run Toke Falz jaywon jamopyper and so many others… I even see my manager shiii everybody don fall out on d #EndSARS matter.

“So sad I’m not in NIG atm to show my support but I’m with d people of Nig in spirit. Everyone who’s out there protesting I salute your bravery.”

Information Nigeria recalls Olamide recently released ‘Green Light’ off his seventh studio album, ‘Carpe Diem’.

See his tweet below: