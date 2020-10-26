‘It’s Really Sad That Fashola Is Part Of The Pantomime’ – OAP Toolz Reacts To Camera Found At Tollgate

Nigerian OAP, Tolu Oniru Demuren, popularly known as Toolz, has reacted to the discovery of the secret camera by Minister Babatunde Fashola at the Lekki Tollgate on Sunday.

The OAP took to her Twitter page to express how disappointed she is by the actions of the public office holder, which suggests he is now without scruples. The mother of one also seeks to know if there are still some politicians in Nigeria who genuinely care about the youth.

In her words:

“Really sad that Fashola is part of this pantomime. Is there a politician in Nigeria that genuinely cares about the youth? #EndSARS”

See her tweet below: