‘It’s Not A Must To Speak Or Comment On What You Know Nothing About’ – Nengi Cautions Rumormongers

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ edition season 5 finalist, Nengi Rebecca Hampton took to her Twitter account on Sunday to caution those who peddle rumors.

The reality TV star had reacted to an old tweet put out by co-star, Laycon in April which reads;

“Do you people know that when you see a tweet you disagree with or you don’t like, you can actually scroll past it. Like it’s an option, you don’t have to comment on everything… stop doing cho cho cho cho on people’s tweets.”

The former beauty queen re-quoted the tweet and she wrote;

“My G you need to update this tweet to stop doing cho cho cho on people’s life not just tweets.Y’all need to stop looking for ways to spread lies about people you don’t know on the internet. It’s not a must to speak or comment on what you know nothing about .Live and let live !”

Fellow ex-housemate, Vee also responded saying;

“My dear they won’t listen. Awon werey. Nengi is normal o! Me I get craze, if you like, spread lies”

Nengi went on to appeal to her fans to stop trolling people on her behalf because she is all about ‘peace and love’.

See the tweets below: