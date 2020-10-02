It’s Irresponsible To Allow Kaduna Refinery Die – Niger Gov

Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello has expressed sadness over the state of the Kaduna refinery, stating that it was responsible to allow the refinery to die.

Bello made this known in Minna while answering questions from journalists on Thursday.

The Governor expressed that the unemployment of many Nigerians has to do with the present state of the refinery.

He said, “Kaduna refinery alone can give people job, and people will earn their living from it. Now if you go to Kaduna refinery, it is like a city of its own; I am not talking about activities but all those investments overtime we have irresponsibly allowed them to die.

“It is a shame that an oil-producing country will have to import fuel; it is a big shame I am highly disturbed and I am extremely angry about that, and it is quite frustrating.”