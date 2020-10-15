”It will get worse but Please LET US NEVER BACK DOWN” – Burna Boy writes as he declares his love for Young Nigerians.

Popular Nigerian Singer and African giant, Burna Boy has taken to his page to send a message to his ‘Generation of Nigerians’, declaring his love for them and urging them to never to back down from the struggle to have a better nation.

The youths of Nigeria have literally brought major parts of the country to a stand-still with the #ENDSARS protests and Burna Boy is so proud of the movement.

His tweet read ;

To My Generation of NIGERIANS. I LOVE YOU and you have earned MY MAXIMUM and most GENUINE respect. The Powers that be are truly against us and doing everything in their power to Stop this Movement. It will get worse but Please LET US NEVER BACK DOWN !