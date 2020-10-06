‘It Was Scary When Kanye West Caught COVID-19’ – Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West has in a new interview with Grazia Magazine revealed that it was scary for her when her husband, Kanye West, was diagnosed of COVID-19.

Kanye West was diagnosed in the middle of March, the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic. Kim Kardashian revealed that she had to take care of him during his ailment.

“Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on. It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no one else in the house to help“, the 39-year-old entrepreneur shared with the magazine.

“I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good. It was a challenge because it was so known. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time,” she added.