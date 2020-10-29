‘It Is Both A Blessing And A Curse To Be Very Good Looking’ – Korede Bello

Nigerian singer, Korede Bello, has stated that it is both a blessing and a curse to be very good looking. The Afro pop star shared this via his official Twitter page.

According to the Mavin Records artist, it can be a curse because people tend to get distracted by the person’s good looks. Also, the good looking person faces the risk of being seen as incapable or incompetent because of their aesthetics.

Read Also: #EndSARS: ‘Our Problem Is That We Lack Fresh Ideas’ – Singer Korede Bello

In his words:

“Unpopular opinion. I think it can be a blessing and a curse to be very good looking. Having good looks is def an added advantage but unfortunately we tend to get distracted and prioritize aesthetics over ability. The external will fade, the internal will grow”

See his tweet below: