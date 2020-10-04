‘It Is Better To Leave A Toxic Marriage Alive Than Leave In A Casket’ – Mercy Aigbe Tells Fans

Popular Nigerian actress and entrepreneur, Mercy Aigbe has taken to her Instagram page to condemn domestic violence.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress divorced her husband, Lange Gentry in 2018 over allegations of domestic violence.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the actress shared a screenshot of a fan’s comment and she clearly stated that it is better for a person to leave a toxic marriage while still alive than when dead.

In her words;

“I wish I can like this comment countless times ….. better to leave Alive than leave in a Casket!!!!!! Sending lots of love and light to those who just left a violent/toxic marriage! Keep your head high! You gat this and God gat you”

