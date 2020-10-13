“Islam is against protests” – Man criticizes Aisha Yesufu for protesting

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to condemn BBOG convener and activist, Aisha Yesufu over her actions with regards to engaging in protests against police brutality.

According to the unidentified man, Aisha’s decision to join the protest which is in its seventh day, is a sin and against the principles of Islam.

He shared an viral photo of Aisha Yesufu at the #EndSARS protest in Abuja, and marked it with a red X sign, while criticizing her for standing up for justice.

READ ALSO: Marriage is overrated, I’m just looking for a baby daddy – Khloe says

The photo post read; “Don’t be deceived by the hijab-wearing revolutionary. Islam is free from her actions.”

When a Muslim man reached out to him, he reportedly said “Islam is against protests” except when it’s Jihad to sight in the cause of Allah.