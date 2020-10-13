”Is it a crime to be a Nigerian” – BBN’s Kaisha blasts Buhari

Big Brother Naija 2020 contestant, Kaisha Umaru, yesterday took to her social media page to drag President Buhari.

The reality star questioned if the Commander-in-Chief was blind to the plight of the citizens and she noted that the Government are meant serve us.

She further said she wasn’t scared to ”speak up the truth and die while fighting for it”.

She wrote ;

Buhari Buhari Buhari how many times did I call you? With all due respect sir are you blind? They are killing innocent people that a peacefully protesting for their own right, @MBuhari, is it a crime to be a Nigerian? God will punish sir.

The government are meant to serve us, they are our servants, and I am not afraid to speak up the truth. Am not afraid to die while fighting for the truth.