IPPIS: SSANU Begins 14-Day Warning Strike

Members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) has embarked on a 14-day warning strike.

This was made known in a statement signed by the union’s President, Samson Ugwoke on Monday.

In the statement, the union said the decision to embark on the strike follows the directives by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to Vice-Chancellors for the immediate reopening of universities.

The warning strike according to the senior lecturers is over alleged “inconsistencies in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPS); non-payment of the arrears of the national minimum wage; and the failure of the government to pay their earned allowances.”

The union adds that its decision to embark on the strike follows “the non-payment of retirement benefits to its members, lack of seriousness, and delay by the government in the re-negotiation of the 2009 SSANU/Federal Government Agreement, and neglect and poor funding of state universities.

With this warning strike, the union joins the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) who has been strike since March in demanding another system of payment.