‘Invite Chadian Army To Join The Fight Against Boko Haram’ — Zulum Begs Buhari

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to invite Chadian troops to help out in the fight against the terrorist group, Boko Haram.

According to Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, spokesman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Zulum made this appeal when he hosted some governors in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

Recall that suspected members of Boko Haram have attacked Zuluim’s convoy twice in the last five days.

According to the statement, the Governor expressed that if any meaningful successful was to be recorded against the terrorist group, Chadian soldiers should be invited to join the Nigeria Army.

Also Read: Police List Names Of Officers Killed In Governor Zulum’s Convoy

“Zulum pleaded with the federal government to ensure that Chadian soldiers are invited to join the Nigeria Army in the fight against insurgency if any meaningful success is to be recorded on the battleground,” the statement read.

“Zulum rationalised that no single army anywhere in the world has ever succeeded in quelling insurgency and requested that the government looked into ways of complementing the efforts of the Nigeria Army with the Chadian soldiers, emphasising it is not to undermine the Nigerian soldiers but to help them in finishing the job within a realistic deadline.

“The situation in our State has become very dire because, everything calls for endurance, commitment and dedication if our people were to be drawn out of the woods.

“Chad Basin used to employ about 10 million people while the Sambisa Grazing Reserve and the Mandara Mountains used to employ about 3 million people but the insurgents have made these places inaccessible to the people.”