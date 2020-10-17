”Introduce electronic voting” – Davido calls for electoral reform

Top Nigerian artiste, Davido, recently took to his social media page to call for some sort of electoral reform.
The singer suggested that electronic voting should be introduced in Nigeria.
He said this is necessary because it will reduce election rigging.
His post reads ;
“Electoral reform … they will never respect us knowing our votes don’t count !!
Introduce electronic voting …. automatic stopping of seizing of ballot boxes
Tech is the future”
— Davido (@davido) October 16, 2020