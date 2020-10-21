Internet Down, Twitter Retweet Not Working -DJ Switch Cries Out

Popular Nigerian Disk Jorsey, DJ Switch said the internet is down and Twitter retweet button is not working.

She made this known in a tweet following an alleged attack on her after she played at the Lekki Toll Gate protest yesterday night.

Read her tweets below;

It was reported that the Dj was attacked during the massacre that happened at the Lekki Toll Gate.

Recall that the Governor, Babaji Sanwo-Olu declared a 24-hour curfew in the state, following the unrest in some part of the state as thugs were disguising under the peaceful protest to vandalism, maim, destroy and steal properties of innocent citizens.

Shortly after the report of the curfew, some men allegedly from the state governor were said to have removed the CCTV camera at the Lekki Toll-Gate.

Before the curfew, protesters still stormed the Lekki Toll Gate yesterday, Tuesday, 20th of October 2020 but were faced by soldiers who rained gunshots on the peaceful protesters.

Reports have it that about 49 people have been killed in the event leading to the massacre of innocent Nigerians.