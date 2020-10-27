‘Instagram Helped Nigerian Government To Cover The Truth’ – Samklef

Nigerian record music producer, Samklef, has expressed gratitude to Instagram for covering the truth on the night of the Lekki Massacre.

The Imo native music producer cum blogger, christened Samuel Oguachuba, took to his Twitter page to ascribe the truth of the incident that took place on Tuesday, October 20 to the features of the photo-sharing app.

In his words:

“Instagram helped the Nigerian government to cover the truth through facts check.”

Information Nigeria recalls the 35-year-old entertainer has called on celebrities who have been at the forefront of the End SARS protests to come up with a strategy on the way forward.

See his tweet below: