Insensitive and useless speech – Apostle Johnson Suleman rubbishes Buhari’s nationwide broadcast

Published

4 hours ago

on

Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman has rubbished President Muhammadu Buhari’s nationwide address over End SARS protest.

Suleman described Buhari’s speech as insensitive and useless.

He questioned the president’s failure to address the Lekki Toll Gate shooting in Lagos State.

In a tweet, the clergyman insisted that the broadcast was a waste of time.

According to Apostle Suleman: “Never had a more ‘wasted 12mins’ all my life, insensitive and useless speech. Who gave the orders for people to be killed?

“What’s the repercussions of such blatant impunity? nobody was fired for lives wasted?.

“No compensation for victims family? I wish I can “unwatch” it.”

When there is life, there is hope” – Simi comforts Nigerians

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 23, 2020

By

As expected, many Nigerians especially the youths are dejected and in utter despair with the unraveling of events in the country, however, Simi has advised not to lose hope.

The singer and mother of one who noted that she had to take a break from it all, disclosed that she switched off her phone, handed her daughter over to her mother and went on to record in order to maintain sanity and has advised others to do whatever works for them.

Simi who admitted to being clueless as to how the process of legislation works in this country as many others are, has advised everyone to bring whatever they have to the table; lawyers, tech people, etc., and those who know better to come forward to speak and disseminate information so that everyone can be well informed.

The ‘No Longer Beneficial’ crooner also stated that we need access to our reps and senators; their phone numbers, email addresses, etc., should be made known so that constituent members can reach them and prevail on them to truly represent their interests there.

Simi advised that though it doesn’t look like it right now, there are gains to this awakening and Nigeria will prevail.

Some Nigerians Think I Am Weak – Buhari

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 23, 2020

By

President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari slammed some Nigerians yesterday for taking his swift response in disbanding the Special Anti-robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police as weakness.

Stating this during his National address on Thursday evening, October 22, 2020, Buhari said sadly, the promptness with which he acted seemed to have been termed as a sign of weakness.

Read his statement below;

“As a democratic government, we listened to, and carefully evaluated the five-point demands of the protesters. And, having accepted them, we immediately scrapped SARS, and put measures in place to address the other demands of our youth.

On approving the termination of SARS, I already made it clear that it was in line with our commitment to the implementation of extensive Police reforms.

Sadly, the promptness with which we have acted seemed to have been misconstrued as a sign of weakness and twisted by some for their selfish unpatriotic interests”.

Ojora indigenes stop hoodlums from vandalizing their King’s palace (Video)

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 23, 2020

By

The moment the youths of Ijora community of Lagos state prevented hoodlums from invading and destroying the palace of the Ojora of Ijora, Oba Fatai Oyeyinka has gone viral.

Residents of the community were seen blocking the palace and refusing the hoodlums entrance into the royal house which they said has been in existence for years.

Here is the video below;

