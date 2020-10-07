‘Insecure People Put Others Down To Raise Themselves Up’ – Mercy Eke

2019 Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ winner, Mercy Eke has said that only ‘insecure people’ put others down to feel better about themselves.

The reality TV star cum entrepreneur posted a couple of sultry photos on her Instagram feed along with the cryptic message.

In the photos, the reality TV star rocked a satin silk midi pink gown and pair of silver heels.

The curvy video vixen also switched up her look as she wore a pink wig.

Eke captioned the photos with the words;

“Insecure people put others down to raise themselves up.”

See her post below: