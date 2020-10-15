INEC Announces Date for 2023 Presidential Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that the 2023 presidential election will hold on February 18, 2023.

The Chairman of the Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, made this known on Thursday while delivering his goodwill message at the inauguration of the special adhoc committee on the review of the 1999 constitution.

Yakubu told members of the House of Representatives there were about 855 days left before the next general election.

Also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, urged the committee to pick things they can get over with and avoid the ones that will stall the process and destabilize the system.