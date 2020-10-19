Abuja indigenes give #EndSARS protesters 48 hours to vacate roads (video)

A group of Nigerians who claim to be the Indigenous People of Abuja has given a 48-hour ultimatum to #EndSARS protesters to vacate the roads or have them to contend with.

The group stormed the police headquarters in Abuja earlier today October 19 with a petition letter to the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed.

They called on the police chief to ask the protesters to vacate the road within 48 hours or they will “engage them.” According to their leader, anyone who wishes to protest should go to his or her ”mother’s house”.