Abuja indigenes give #EndSARS protesters 48 hours to vacate roads (video)

4 hours ago

A group of Nigerians who claim to be the Indigenous People of Abuja has given a 48-hour ultimatum to #EndSARS protesters to vacate the roads or have them to contend with.

The group stormed the police headquarters in Abuja earlier today October 19 with a petition letter to the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed.

They called on the police chief to ask the protesters to vacate the road within 48 hours or they will “engage them.” According to their leader, anyone who wishes to protest should go to his or her ”mother’s house”.

#EndSARS protesters break into Lagos International Airport (Videos)

1 hour ago

October 19, 2020

#EndSARS protesters break into Lagos International Airport (Videos)

Young Nigerians protesting against SARS brutality, under the #EndSARS movement, stormed the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos state.

The protesters in their hundreds are preventing movement in and out of the busiest airport in the country.

Nationwide protests have been going on over the past 11 days, demanding an end to police brutality and extrajudicial killings, but since it began, this is the first time protesters would disrupt activities inside an airport.

#EndSARS Protesters take over apple junction in Festac, Lagos

4 hours ago

October 19, 2020

#EndSARS Protesters take over apple junction in Festac, Lagos

Some Nigerians protesting against police brutality have taken over apple junction in Festac area of Lagos state causing serious gridlock.

The protesters with different banners are calling for end to police brutality. They blocked roads while asking to be heard by the government.

Watch video below:

Yul Edochie calls for Buhari’s resignation

4 hours ago

October 19, 2020

Yul Edochie calls for Buhari's resignation

Popular actor turned politician, Yul Edochie, who had signified interest to contest the presidency in the forthcoming elections in 2019 has called for the resignation of President Buhari.

He made the call via his Twitter handle on Monday afternoon, October 19.

According to Yul, President Buhari was very vocal during the Goodluck Jonathan administration and called for the resignation of the former President on the basis of poor performance.

He opined that President Buhari has performed worse than Jonathan, therefore he should resign from office.

”President Buhari was very vocal during the previous Govt. He called for Goodluck’s resignation on the basis of poor performance. Today Buhari’s performance is worse than that of Jonathan. We put our hopes in him & he failed us. I call for Buhari’s resignation. #ENDBADGOVERNANCE” he tweeted.

