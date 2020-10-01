Independence Day Whip! Davido takes delivery of brand new Lamborghini Huracan worth N195million (Video)

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke aka Davido is celebrating Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary in an exotic style with the acquisition of a new expensive whip.

In the early hours of October 1st, while Nigerians were getting set to mark the country’s independence day anniversary, the Omo Baba Olowo took delivery of a Lamborghini Huracan at his home in Lagos state.

He took to his Insta-story to share videos of the exotic mobility being delivered to his doorstep as his entourage hailed and congratulated him.

The new whip is coming barely three weeks after he was seen flaunting expensive jewelries and wristwatches on social media.

