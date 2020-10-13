‘Increase Police Salary’ – BBNaija’s Erica Appeals To Nigerian Government

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Erica Nlewedim, has appealed to the Nigerian government to increase the salaries of police officers.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon, the reality TV star shares a circular of the five demands by the protesters as well as a list of the wages paid to the different ranks in the Nigerian police force.

Her caption reads:

“Dear Government of Nigeria, please increase police salary! #sarsmustend”

Information Nigeria recalls another celebrity who has advocated for an increase in the salary of police officers. He is the popular musician known by the stage name Tekno. Tekno proposed an amount, which is N250,000 monthly.

