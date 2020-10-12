‘Increase Police Salaries To 250K A Month’ – Singer Tekno

Nigerian singer, Tekno, has advocated for an increase in the salaries of Nigerian police officers. The award winning Afro-pop musician took to his official Twitter page to suggest the new wage for the officers.

His proposed wage is N250,000 monthly. “Increase police salaries to 250K a month..”, the ‘Duro’ singer tweeted.

The self-proclaimed ‘Slim Daddy’ has also joined his colleagues to advocate for the end of SARS and police brutality through social media.

He tweeted on Sunday afternoon thus:

“E pain them say we finally want something, and they can’t hide in their caves”

He also promised that he will be present at the physical protest to hold on Tuesday, October 13.

See his tweet below: