In Areas Where F-SARS Are Effective, We Should Allow Them Work – Fayemi

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has stated that the now-defunct Federal Anti-Robbery Squad, (F-SARS) be allowed to work in places where they are effective.

Fayemi, who is also the Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum, NGF, said this on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on Thursday night.

The Governor expressed support for the ongoing youths’ protest against police brutality across the country.

He, however, noted that “in areas where F-SARS has been efficient and effective we should really allow them to continue to do the work.”

Recall that earlier on Thursday, the Northern Governors’ Forum kicked against the scrapping of the notorious police unit.

Also Read: #EndSARS: “FG is sensitive and thoughtful about young Nigerians” – VP Osinbajo

Speaking on the continued protest, Fayemi stated that there was nothing wrong with the protest and the call for police to be reformed, adding that young people should be encouraged to ask more questions.

Fayemi stated that it is important the nation engages and gets to the bottom of all that is being agitated about at the moment.

He went further to assure Nigerians that those found culpable of human rights abuses in the F-SARS unit will be brought to book.