Lekki Shooting: Nobody Has Resigned, OAP Gbemi Olateru Reacts

Published

6 hours ago

on

Popular On-Air Personality, Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi says amidst the crisis in the country, nobody has deem it fit to resign or step down.

It’s no longer news that Nigeria is currently facing chaos that has claimed multiple lives.

Although, President Muhammadu Buhari addressed the nation on Thursday, October 22 but it didn’t sit well with many Nigerians as they slammed Buhari for missing out relevant issues like the Lekki toll-gate massacre.

Read her tweets below;

“In all this, nobody has stepped down. Nobody has resigned.
All of you are the same thing.”

If End SARS protest doesn’t work then it might be over for Nigerian youths – Burna Boy

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 23, 2020

By

Popular music entertainer, Burna Boy has stated that if the recent end SARS protest by Nigerian youths doesn’t yield any positive result, then the future holds nothing for the teeming youths in the country.

The ‘On the low’ crooner stated this in an interview with foreign media, Sky News.

The interview comes two weeks after protests began, sparked by a video showing a man being beaten, apparently by police officers from SARS (Special Anti-Robbery Squad).

Burna Boy, who spoke to Sky News from London, said: “It is shocking when you see it happen in that place, in such a place, that was the landmark of everything.

The Lekki Toll Gate, that was the most peaceful place to protest, the most peaceful venue in the whole country and then that is the place where [the shootings] happen. It is not something that you can just wrap your head around.”

The best-selling Afrobeats artist, who has mixed rap, funk and dancehall influences on international hits like On The Low and Ye, said nationwide protests against SARS have changed the nature of politics in his homeland.

This is the most important moment in Nigeria’s history… that is what we are witnessing right now because if nothing changes after this, if this doesn’t work, then it is over.”

When asked what he meant by this, he replied: “Look at what is going on right now: the youth have come together, like something unexplainable (sic), something that no one man could have possibly organised or led, the youth of the largest black nation in the world came together, said enough is enough and this was triggered by police brutality.

“It’s not like it was triggered by all the other things that it should have been triggered by all these years.”

Sky News

News Feed

Lady Breaks down in tears; says her boyfriend is having a baby with another woman

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 23, 2020

By

Lady Breaks down in tears; says her boyfriend is having a baby with another woman

A Nigerian lady simply identified as Bukola has taken to Twitter to reveal that her boyfriend of 5 years is having a baby with another woman.

 

According to her, she found out that the man she loved so much is having a baby with another woman and that she’s so broken at the moment.

Bukola further said she doesn’t think she can survive the situation and that she has never cheated on him but snubbed every man that came her way, now it has ended badly for her.

Read her tweet below;

News Feed

Gunshot victims of Lekki toll gate shooting are unable to receive treatment: IK Osakioduwa

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 23, 2020

By

Gunshot victims of Lekki toll gate shooting are unable to receive treatment: IK Osakioduwa

Media personality, IK Osakioduwa, has revealed that gunshot victims of Lekki Tollgate are unable to receive treatment due to lack of x-ray machines.

 

Osakioduwa says most of the victims are in the hospital with the bullets still in their bodies because they need to have X-ray done first before the bullets are removed and there’s no X-ray machine available.

He wrote:

“Some of the gun shot victims from the Lekki Toll shooting have been at Grandville Trauma centre (Opposite VGC) unable to take the bullets out because they need X-rays done. Please reply if you know a hospital that has an X-ray machine and technician present.”

He added: “Unfortunately if We don’t find them a place to get that X-ray done, the hospital will be unable to hold them indefinitely. They have too many patients that need help.”

Grandville clarified IK’s post, explaining that they need the X-ray done to confirm the location of the bullets in the victims’ bodies.

Grandville wrote: “Pls we are not taking bullets out (as it may sound ) and definitely they need X-ray for clarification so we just need to confirm the location if any is left behind or close to any vital structure or structures and also if there will be need for exploration.”

