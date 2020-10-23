I’m So Hurt For Our Generation -Davido Laments Over Buhari’s National Broadcast

Nigerian singer, Adeleke David, popularly known as Davido has lamented bitterly that he is ”so hurt for our generation”.

It would be recalled that the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari was ‘dragged’ by Nigerians yesterday after addressing the nation for not pointing out the necessary the issues, which includes the Lekki Toll-gate massacre but rather speaking on irrelevant issues.

Taking to his Twitter handle to react, Davido wrote;

“I’m so hurt for our generation”